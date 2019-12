Jade Taliaferro is on the honor roll at Winstron Churchill High School in Livonia.

She’s also in the school’s marching band wind ensemble and she is the Rotary Club president.

The teen is active in the community, helping others and showing wisdom beyond her years.

Classmates, family and friends believe she deserves this recognition!

