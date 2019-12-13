Food for the Soul: Pastor feeds Detroit families in need

DETROIT – Today for Your Neighborhood, meet a woman who will literally feed your soul. She is literally changing lives for the good not just as a pastor but as a provider for hundreds. A tent is pitched just outside of Food for the Soul, a local non-profit providing free food every week for people in need.

"I didn't realize after coming here for so many years how many people in this community were hungry and homeless," said Detroit resident, Cynthia Houchins.

Cynthia is one of those people. Every week, she and others line up outside of the building in the east side Detroit neighborhood to take home free food for their families.

"I come and I get food and it helps me survive, my family and I through the week and we've got the food to eat with and the means to take care of ourselves," said Cynthia.

Food for the Soul is headed by Pastor Yvette Griffin of Pilgrim Baptist Church. She's providing food for the soul for Detroiters in more ways than one.

"Our mission is to embrace and enhance the lifestyles for all the residents in the city of Detroit," said Pastor Griffin.

"And what do you do in here?” asked Local 4’s Evrod Cassimy.

“We distribute food in here,” said Pastor Griffin. “What we do is we pack boxes. We serve at least 300 families a week."

With help from volunteers they pack up free food that has been donated. Each family gets a number, then a box of food for the week. Pastor Griffin has been doing this every week for the past 12 years.

"And we're happy to do it! It makes our hearts feel good because people need it!"

People like Cynthia Houchins.

"What would you do if this didn't exist?” asked Evrod Cassimy.

“Be hungry.” Cynthia replied.

“What do you want to say to this nice kind woman here? This pastor?” Cassimy added.

“Thank you so much for helping us! I truly appreciate it! It means so much to everybody in the community and I thank god for her," said Cynthia.

The generosity moved her to tears and Pastor Griffin has become like family. Because of her and Food for the Soul, Cynthia's outlook on life has changed.

"What gives you hope?” Cassimy asked.

“God. God gives me hope. Get up! Get up! Get up! Have faith! You can do this!"

If you are in need of food to feed your family you can stop by Food for the Soul. They’re located at 18459 Ryan Road in Detroit. The food is distributed every Thursday morning so get there early to be one of the 300 people they provide food for.