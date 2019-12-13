Here's what to do in Detroit this week

From a shopping tour to a webinar, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Shop Small: Corktown Holiday Shopping Tour

Let the Detroit Experience Factory show you all the great history in Detroit's oldest neighborhood, the exciting projects in the works all while getting a chance to shop local at some of Corktown's finest retail shops. In the last few years alone, dozens of new shops, restaurants and businesses have opened in Corktown, along with several large scale developments announced.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 12-2 p.m.

Where: Build Institute, 1620 Michigan Ave., Suite 120

Admission: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland' Movie Viewing

"Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland" explores the death of politically- active Sandra Bland.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Detroit Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Detroit Spartans Meet-Up at Mike's Pizza Bar

Whether you're going to the MSU vs. Oakland basketball game at LCA or just want to hang out with your fellow Spartans, join us at Mike's Pizza Bar on Saturday night.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Mike's Pizza Bar, 2515 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Caleb Roberts Band

The Caleb Roberts Band is a group of passionate musicians who display their passion through playing smooth and R&B-influenced jazz. Caleb has played with multiple groups like The Washtenaw Community College Jazz Combo, John E. Lawrence & The Power Band and Impulse. Currently, Caleb is on a mission to continue to grow his art while inspiring other young musicians to chase their dreams.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Thinkful Webinar | Intro to JavaScript: Build a Guessing Game

Looking for a fun way to learn to code? Join us as we teach you how to build a simple guessing game while learning the fundamentals of JavaScript , the most popular programming language. With each new JavaScript concept you learn, you will add new features to the game, including keeping track of how many guesses you've had and starting a new game from scratch.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 9-10:30 p.m.

Where: Thinkful Webinar, Online

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

