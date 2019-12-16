Rhonda’s Brag Book: Surprise for Justin Taylor

WESTLAND, Mich. – This week, we headed to John Glenn High School in Westland to surprise sophomore athlete Justin Taylor during his health and physical education class.

Justin was nominated by his proud grandmother Elese for his academic achievements and athletic accomplishments.

He carries a 3.6 GPA and is a star on the track team, earning his varsity letter his freshman year.

“I just keep working, try to push myself to do better in everything I do because I want to go to college and have a successful life,” Justin said.

Justin’s mom got emotional while speaking about Justin.

“He’s a phenomenal kid, he’s very loving, care giving (we’re) just very proud of him,” she said.

To nominate any outstanding student for their accomplishments, whether it be in music, sports, arts, academics, click here.