Here's what to do in Detroit this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a holiday mixer to an R&B concert, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

The Sugar House Whiskey Society Holiday Mixer

Join us for The Sugar House's first annual Whiskey Society holiday mixer! There's nothing we love more than hanging out with great people and drinking great whiskey, so we'd love to see you all for the holidays. The bar will be decked out in festive fashion, so holiday attire is encouraged but not required. Ugly sweaters are a plus! Your ticket includes your first cocktail and a Gratiot Avenue Provisions charcuterie board. We will be offering a special menu of holiday drinks and discounted pours to enjoy among friends. We'll also have Wild Turkey National Brand Ambassador Joann Street (née Russell) hanging out with us, so you'll have an opportunity to talk all things Wild Turkey with her. There will be door prize raffles of swag and our latest RR and 1792 single barrels.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5-7 p.m.

Where: The Sugar House, 2130 Michigan Ave.

Admission: $15

Start Studio Fall 2019 Showcase

The Start Studio teams have been working hard over the past seven weeks, and now it's time to showcase their work! Come hear them share the journey of validating their innovative tech-based business ideas, and get the inside scoop regarding next steps to launching their tech startups.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6-8 p.m.

Where: TechTown Detroit, 440 Burroughs St.

Admission: Free

Eriick Starr: Home for the Holidays Concert

Spend an evening with Eriick Starr, the Detroit native and R&B/soul artist who is guaranteed to both delight you with feel-good vibes, as well as warm you up with a cozy dose of holiday spirit.

When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Aretha's Jazz Cafe At Music Hall, 350 Madison St.

Admission: $18

