Detroit boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness deals this week

From golf packages to martial arts classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown.

Up to 74% Off Zumba/Dance Classes

From the 3D Dance Academy deal description:

Classes introduce dancers to Zumba or steps such as tap, ballet, modern, hip-hop, jazz and African dance.

Where: Meyers Plaza Co-op Apartments, 18100 Meyers Road

Price: $15.50 for Five Classes (69% discount off regular price); $26 for Ten Classes (74% discount off regular price); $31 for Unlimited Classes for a Month (74% discount off regular price)

Up to 41% Off Golf Packages

From the Rouge Park Golf Course deal description:

Players of all experience levels can enjoy a round of their favorite game among the lush greens of the picturesque course. Deal is for 18 holes with cart rental and range balls.

Where: Rouge Park Golf Course, 11701 Burt Road, Cody-Rouge

Price: $42 for Weekday Deal for Two (38% discount off regular price); $60 for Weekend Deal for Two (30% discount off regular price); $80 for Weekday Deal for Four (41% discount off regular price); $114 for Weekend Deal for Four (33% discount off regular price)

Up to 72% Off Martial Arts Classes

From the Jumpkick Martial Arts Club deal description:

Children learn the fundamentals of martial arts, develop skills in karate, boxing, jiu-jitsu and improve discipline and self-confidence. The martial arts classes help children to develop not only physical strength but also discipline, respect and self-confidence. Classes meet twice a week.

Where: Impact Martial Arts Systems, 18845 Scarsdale St., North Rosedale Park

Price: $30 for One Month of Classes (70% discount off regular price); $55 for Two Months of Classes (72% discount off regular price)

