Detroit boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness deals this week

Up to 74% Off Zumba/Dance Classes
Classes introduce dancers to Zumba or steps such as tap, ballet, modern, hip-hop, jazz and African dance.
Price: $15.50 for Five Classes (69% discount off regular price); $26 for Ten Classes (74% discount off regular price); $31 for Unlimited Classes for a Month (74% discount off regular price)
Up to 41% Off Golf Packages
Players of all experience levels can enjoy a round of their favorite game among the lush greens of the picturesque course. Deal is for 18 holes with cart rental and range balls.
Price: $42 for Weekday Deal for Two (38% discount off regular price); $60 for Weekend Deal for Two (30% discount off regular price); $80 for Weekday Deal for Four (41% discount off regular price); $114 for Weekend Deal for Four (33% discount off regular price)
Up to 72% Off Martial Arts Classes
Children learn the fundamentals of martial arts, develop skills in karate, boxing, jiu-jitsu and improve discipline and self-confidence. The martial arts classes help children to develop not only physical strength but also discipline, respect and self-confidence. Classes meet twice a week.
Price: $30 for One Month of Classes (70% discount off regular price); $55 for Two Months of Classes (72% discount off regular price)
Looking to get fit?
From golf packages to martial arts classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown.
From the 3D Dance Academy deal description:
Where: Meyers Plaza Co-op Apartments, 18100 Meyers Road
From the Rouge Park Golf Course deal description:
Where: Rouge Park Golf Course, 11701 Burt Road, Cody-Rouge
From the Jumpkick Martial Arts Club deal description:
Where: Impact Martial Arts Systems, 18845 Scarsdale St., North Rosedale Park
