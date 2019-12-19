Top Detroit news: Justice Dept. to crack down on crime in Detroit; billboards back students in brawl

Here's what you need to know about what's happening in Detroit. Justice Department to crack down on violent crime in Detroit The U.S. Justice Department announced a crackdown Wednesday aimed at driving down violent crime in seven of the nation’s most violent cities: Detroit, Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee. Those cities have violent crime rates high above the national average. Read the full story on PBS NewsHour. Anonymous billboards support students involved in brawl After a brawl broke out between metro Detroit students, billboards pop up around the city in support of those involved in the fight. Read the full story on Detroit Free Press. The Drop to return to downtown for New Year's Eve 2020 The Drop, downtown Detroit's answer to the Times Square New Year's Eve ball-drop in New York City, will return in 2020 due to the sponsorship of a credit union, organizers announced. Read the full story on The Detroit News. Corvette C8 tops Detroit News Vehicles of the Year In a year rich in product debuts, three stood out for their affordable performance: the Corvette C8, Kia Telluride/Hyundai Palisade twins and Mazda 3. Read the full story on The Detroit News. Coach: Red Wings played like children in loss to Columbus The Wings played like children who are afraid of the puck, coach Jeff Blashill said after the 5-3 loss to Columbus on Tuesday. Read the full story on Detroit Free Press. This story was created automatically using data about news stories on social media from CrowdTangle, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.