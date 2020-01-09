Family and learning is hot in Detroit this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a scavenger hunt to roller skating, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Operation City Quest

This digital family-friendly scavenger hunt sends teams through the city competing to find items and complete challenges with the help of a remote guide.

Where: 199 W. Jefferson Ave.

Price: $19.50

Scavenger challenge from Zombie Scavengers

Teams use their smartphones to search the city, complete challenges and answer trivia questions to collect supplies necessary to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Where: 199 W. Jefferson Ave.

Price: $15

Roller skating at Detroit Roller Wheels

Shoot the moon, walk the duck or just go for a leisurely-skate across a massive hardwood rink.

Where: Detroit Roller Wheels, 16611 Schoolcraft Ave.

Price: $12-$22

