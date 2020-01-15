5 events to check out in Detroit this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a comedy show to live music, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

AFF Detroit: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

From the event description:

Join us to meet and network with other professionals from across Michigan. Remarks will begin at 6:30 p.m., with discussion and more networking to follow.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Beer Co., 1529 Broadway St., Floor 2

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Detroit Police Benefit

From the event description:

Join us for a night of comedy, featuring headliner Bill Bushart, as well as comedians Ron Rigby and Kara Coraci.

When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 4-8:30 p.m.

Where: DELMAR Detroit, 501 Monroe St.

Admission: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Detroit Writing Room Speakers Series

From the event description:

Meet some of the best podcasters in Metro Detroit and hear their advice for launching your own show, featuring Shannon Cason of Homemade Stories, Robin Kinnie of Motor City Woman, Zak Rosen of Graham Media Group and more.

When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Detroit Writing Room, 1514 Washington Blvd., Suite 203

Admission: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vizo's Voice Vibe Session

From the event description:

Join us for an evening of artistry. Bring your own supplies and we’ll have the music just right for you to cultivate your craft.

When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Bakery Loft, 4330 W. Vernor Highway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2020 The Year of The Hustlers

From the event description:

Come join us at the Garden Theater for a concert by Icewear Vezzo, Payroll Giovanni, B- Free, The Work That Gang and D-Boy RiskTaker.

When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m.- Friday, Jan. 17, 1 a.m.

Where: Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

