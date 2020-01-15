Here's what to do in Detroit this week

From a Detroit bus tour to a pajama bar crawl, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Explore Detroit: Secret Societies Bus Tour

From the event description:

Ever wondered what happens behind the closed doors of some of Detroit's most secret "societies" and destinations? This event from the Detroit Experience Factory is here to give you an inside look into exclusive clubs, hideaways and cultural organizations across the city. Some have become generational staples, and some have recently reopened, but all of the stops will make participants feel like a Detroit insider. Potential tour stops include (subject to change): Gaelic League of Detroit, Jolly Old Timers and Andrew's on the Corner.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 12-3 p.m.

Where: TechTown Detroit, 440 Burroughs St.

Admission: $35

FLAVA Vision Board Party

From the event description:

Come network and have fun creating a vision board while mentoring young ladies. It takes a village!

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Boysville, 6945 Wagner St.

Admission: Free

Thinkful Webinar | Product Management vs. UX/UI Design

From the event description:

Within the realm of tech, there has been massive growth in different job types and opportunities. UX/UI Design and Product Management are two of those critical roles on the cutting edge of this wave of digital transformation. However, knowing the differences between these roles and how to break into them can seem a little daunting. Join us as we break down the specifics that each role entails, along with how to gain the skills to be successful in them.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Thinkful Webinar, Online

Admission: Free

Boozin' in Your Onesie Bar Crawl

From the event description:

Detroit, the weather is cold and you want to be comfy. What better way to be than boozin' in your onesie at the world's most comfortable bar crawl?

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Greektown

Admission: $18.74 (Buy 3, Get 1 Free); $29.99 (Single Ticket)

