3 awesome events to enjoy in Detroit, for $20 or less

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Detroit this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

Party Matrix with Pete Rock

From the event description:

Tickets on sale now for hip-hop DJ Pete Rock at MOCAD. Ages 18 and over only.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m.-Sunday, Jan. 19, 1 a.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, 4454 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Skyfall Saturday's Presents: Fat Joe Official Concert After Party

From the event description:

Join us at Trust Detroit for a special night as iconic rapper Fat Joe hosts his concert after party at Trust Detroit. There will be an opening set by resident DJ Ehab.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 p.m.-Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 a.m.

Where: Trust Cocktails, Shareables & Nightlife, 205 W. Congress St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Who Am I Showcase

From the event description:

Come join us at the Rock Local Entertainment Cafe for the official Who Am I Showcase, hosted by Tae Envy (@taeenvy). The Who Am I Showcase, presented by 600 Records & UC Music, brings a showcase experience like no other to the hip-hop artists and fans in the Detroit area. Complete with a packed audience, videographers and press, the Who Am I Showcase gives local artists the resources they need to succeed.

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m.-Monday, Jan. 20, 2 a.m.

Where: Rock Local Entertainment Cafe, 12527 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

