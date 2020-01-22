Sales representatives see growing job openings in Detroit

Detroit is seeing strong demand for sales representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted 116 new jobs over the past week and 342 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local sales representative positions also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 96 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local sales representatives is Eclipse Marketing. "Eclipse Marketing is a leading marketing and sales company in Dearborn, Michigan," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Symmetry Financial Group. According to one of its recent job openings, "About Symmetry Financial Group: Our core values are relationships matter, people come first, a relentless pursuit of personal growth and open, honest, and productive communication. We do the right thing even when no one is looking. We work as a true team and strive to be a positive influence. We act like owners because we own it. Being of service and doing good in the world. We have fun, and we get stuff done."

Jobs posted by Eclipse Marketing in the past month in the area also included customer service representatives, sales associates and marketing managers, while Symmetry Financial Group was hiring insurance agents and sales professionals.

