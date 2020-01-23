5 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a webinar to a book reading, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Thinkful Webinar | Intro To Data Analysis: Tableau Basics From the event description: Are you looking for a better way to communicate your insights beyond charts in Excel or Powerpoint? Data analysts have all kinds of technologies at their disposal to draw insights out of their data. An essential tool to have in your kit is Tableau, a program used by companies of all sizes to visualize and analyze their data. Join us for an interactive workshop as we explore the typical workflow of a data analyst and the role that Tableau plays within it. We'll get our hands on some actual Tableau examples, and you'll leave here having created several unique visualizations from scratch. When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 12:30-2 p.m.

Where: Thinkful Webinar, Online

Admission: Free

Hope Starts Here Imperative #2 Partner & Advocacy Planning Session From the event description: You are cordially invited to participate in a HSH Imperative #2 Partner & Advocacy planning session to further coordinate our engagement and advocacy efforts in alignment with the Hope Starts Here (HSH) framework. During our time together, we will work together to achieve the following outcomes: hear HSH Imperative #2 position updates and upcoming activities, news from the Hope Starts Here 2019 Summit @ Marygrove, share upcoming organization activities and ways to possibly partner and learn more from the advocacy team, in terms of planning for winter meet-ups and advocacy days. When: Friday, Jan. 24, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Wayne County Community College District (NW Campus), 8200 Outer Drive West

Admission: Free

2020 Eat-Drink-Bid Silent Auction From the event description: As a Bronze Level veteran-friendly employer, we provide instructor certification training to veterans creating an independent sustainable stream of income. While safety awareness and employing veterans is important to us, this event helps advocate crime prevention while raising awareness and funds to increase personal safety and community emergency preparedness. You can help further this effort at our 2020 Silent Auction event. When: Friday, Jan. 24, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Nina's Place, 11625 Joseph Campau Ave.

Admission: $25 (Single); $40 (Couple)

Guerilla Crawl Detroit: Round Nine From the event description: Join us as we hop around the city and bring our gaggle to take over! Our 9th Guerilla Crawl is back this January for a crawl at three new stops throughout the city! Inspired by the Guerilla Bar that sprung up in Seattle during the 90s' and here in the 2000's, Guerilla Crawl Detroit's mission is to explore and inhabit bars around the city with our gaggle of gays via bus. We'll be visiting a few bars each crawl, always changing from month to month. When: Friday, Jan. 24, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Bookie's Bar & Grille, 2208 Cass Ave.

Admission: $10

Art in Memoirs: Setting Forth Book Reading From the event description: Art in Memoirs: Setting Forth is a collation of more than 40 poetic reflections in the form of prose, all revolving around the madness of art when it overthrows the reason of the artist. These short dances include movements that pay homage to the tribes of all art forms, including writing, painting, sculpting and music. Come explore the spiritual dimensions of art and the creative process. Listen to selected readings and have an engaging conversation with the author and other artists. When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7-9 p.m.

Where: 3818 Audubon Road

Admission: $15

