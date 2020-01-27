Time for a career change? Sales experiencing strong job growth in Detroit

Detroit's sales industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 102 new jobs over the past week and 356 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The sales sector also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 87 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

One of the top employers hiring locally in sales and business development is Symmetry Financial Group.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the industry include Midwest Memorial Group.

Jobs posted by Symmetry Financial Group in the past month in Detroit included insurance agents.

