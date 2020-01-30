5 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

From a comedy tour to a jazz benefit show, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. MoLaughs in the City Comedy Bus Tour From the event description: Be ready for a bus load of fun and laughter, and come ready to have a great time! We will pick you up in the Meijer parking lot (8 Mile/Woodward) at 7 p.m. We have an excellent line up for you on this ride. Our first destination is Woodward Ave. Bar & Grille in Highland Park. Then, we continue to Nancy's Whiskey in Detroit. As we tour the city, hilarious comedians are going to make sure that this is the funniest ride of your life, and your host, Monique, will keep us on time and make sure the atmosphere stays turnt up and upbeat! The tour features two of the funniest comdians in the Detroit area: Sam Rager and Tonya Murray. When: Friday, Jan. 31, 7-11 p.m.

Where: 1301 Eight Mile Road

Admission: $45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Pete Tong Concert From the event description: Living legend Pete Tong returns to Detroit for the first time in the new decade for an epic house set. Ages 21 and over only. When: Friday, Jan. 31, 9 p.m.-Saturday, Feb. 1, 3 a.m.

Where: Red Door Digital, 7500 Oakland Ave.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Thinkful Webinar | Intro to Data Science: Python Fundamentals From the event description: Are you curious about Data Science? If you have done a little research, then you know the importance of the programing language Python. Join us for this hands-on workshop where we'll explore the most popular programming language for data scientists. We will be diving into what variables, data structures and functions are and how to use them to write basic code. You'll leave this webinar with all of the foundational Python concepts you need to begin to explore the world of data science. This is a fun, interactive class for beginners, so no prior programming experience is needed. When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Thinkful Webinar, Online

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Three The Hard Way: An Unscripted Aural Sound Experience From the event description: Come take a musical journey with Three The Hard Way — DJ Righteous, DJ Andre Royster and DJ Scandalous. Get ready to groove to soulful, afro, latin funky house music all night long! When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m.-Sunday, Feb. 2, 1 a.m.

Where: Barter, 11601 Joseph Campau Ave.

Admission: $6

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Wayne State University Jazz Big Band Benefit Concert From the event description: The Wayne State Jazz Big Band, under the direction of Russ Miller, will present a benefit concert this Sunday in Schaver Music Recital Hall on the campus of Wayne State University. Proceeds from this concert will support the ensemble's trip to the prestigious Elmhurst Jazz Festival in Elmhurst, Illinois. When: Sunday, Feb. 2, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Schaver Music Recital Hall, 480 W. Hancock St.

Admission: $5-$10

Admission: $5-$10