Time for a career change? Health care experiencing strong job growth in Detroit

Detroit's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 80 new jobs over the past week and 340 new jobs in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care sector also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 117 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Amare Medical Staffing, Anders Group and Treva Corporation.

Regarding the most in-demand occupations in this sector, Amare Medical Staffing and Anders Group were both looking for Detroit-based registered nurses. Treva Corporation listed new openings for registered nurses and medical assistants.

