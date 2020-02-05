Here's what to do in Detroit this week

Looking for something to do this week? From live music to a roundtable, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Friday Night Live! Transitive Vision

From the event description:

Curated by Detroit native and Grammy-nominated violinist Jannina Norpoth, a collective of distinguished Sphinx Alumni fuse past, present and future through a dynamic collection of contemporary works by Black composers ranging from Sphinx Alum Jessie Montgomery to Rhiannon Giddens of the Carolina Chocolate Drops.

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Love Your Heart Health Awareness Fair

From the event description:

February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. Education and screening will be provided at this event.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: New Calvary Baptist Church, 3975 Concord Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Thinkful Webinar | Intro to Data Science: Predictive Modeling

From the event description:

If you’re curious about the field of Data Science, you’ve probably heard the terms “predictive modeling” or "machine learning." In this interactive workshop, we’ll discuss the emerging field of Data Science, fundamental concepts in predictive modeling and work together to implement those in a Python environment.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Thinkful Webinar, Online

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

MSU Jazz in Detroit Series, Featuring Jazz Pianist Bruce Barth

From the event description:

The Carr Center's MSU Jazz in Detroit series continues, with gifted jazz pianist and composer Bruce Barth, joined by the MSU Jazz Octet. Jazz pianist and composer Bruce Barth has performed with iconic jazz masters and collaborated with leading musicians for over 30 years, appearing on over 125 recordings and movie soundtracks.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit School of Arts High School, 123 Selden St.

Admission: $10 -$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sista Let's Talk Black Women's Roundtable

From the event description:

Detroit's chapter of Black Women's Roundtable is looking for some women who want to grow with us and make our communities stronger. If that's you or you have questions to determine if that's you, please join us. This organization is for women who are willing to work together in genuine Sistahood for the betterment of all.

When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 1-3:30 p.m.

Where: Vanguard Community Development, 2795 E. Grand Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.