Detroit industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strong

Detroit's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 268 new jobs over the past week and 580 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech industry also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 146 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include IPS Technology Services, Genius Business Solutions and SunSoft Technologies Inc.

Jobs posted by IPS Technology Services in the past month in Detroit included software engineers and data analysts, while Genius Business Solutions was hiring project managers and software developers, and SunSoft Technologies Inc. sought software engineers, systems engineers and data engineers.

