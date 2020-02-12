4 ways to enjoy your week in Detroit

Looking for something to do this week? From jazz to a Valentine's Day dinner, here are some solid options to help you get social around town. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. A Smooth, Jazzy Valentine's With Yancyy and Friends From the event description: For those interested in a great way to spend Valentine's Day, bring your love or come solo to a musical event designed for your listening pleasure. Share over two hours of soulful singing, jazzy vibrations, smooth grooves and inspirational frequencies that move your feet and make you feel alive. Every attendee is welcome to have an amazing time, immerse yourself in the music and be apart of the celebration. Your musical experience will be facilitated by International Saxophonist Lord Yancyy & The Flexx Band; with special guest, Darnell Kendricks and Nina Simone Neal. Share this event with your friends. When: Friday, Feb. 14, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Unity Temple, 17505 Second Ave.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Friday Night Live! Dom Flemons From the event description: Dom Flemons pays tribute to the music, culture, and the complex history of the golden era of the Wild West. In this first of its kind music, Flemons explores and re-analyzes this important part of our American identity. The songs and poems performed here take the listener on an illuminating journey from the trails to the rails of the Old West. This century-old story follows the footsteps of the thousands of African American pioneers who helped build the United States of America. When: Friday, Feb. 14, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets #DETROITLOVE DINNER From the event description: Our Valentines Day dinner will feature some of the best entrees from our cities’ favorite restaurants. Presented by Three Thirteen at a super low-key spot in the New Center area for only up to 200 guests. Join us for our Valentine's Day dinner event hosted by Three Thirteen. The buffet includes steak bites, lamb chops, string beans, bean and corn bread, an open bar, desserts and more. When: Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 15, 12 a.m.

Where: New Center, Private location sent after purchase

Admission: $80-$150

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Explore Detroit: Sweets & Treats Bus Tour From the event description: Share a sweet day with your sweetie on this bus tour through some of Detroit's most exciting neighborhoods. From cupcakes to decadent cakes, Detroit's bakeries are baking up some of the best treats in Michigan. On this tour, participants will have time to sample and buy, and we’ll hear from some of the amazing owners that make up the city’s important small business landscape. Stops include (stops are subject to change): Good Cakes and Bakes

For the Love of Sugar

BonBonBon When: Saturday, Feb. 15, noon-3 p.m.

Where: TechTown Detroit, 440 Burroughs St.

Admission: $40 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.