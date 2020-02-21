Here's what to do in Detroit this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a Christian workshop to a lipsyncing event, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Fill Your Cup: A Self Care Workshop for Busy Christian Women From the event description: Are you feeling stressed, anxious or frustrated? Are you working toward your purpose but feeling overwhelmed and exhausted? Are you constantly saying you need to take better care of yourself but still not doing it? Do you wonder when you will experience the abundant life God promised you? This is the workshop for you. Candace Purifoy, a licensed therapist and ordained minister will be teaching how to combat anxiety and burnout through consistency in self-care. You will learn what self-care really is and how to develop a self-care routine. When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Saint Vincent Corktown Community Room, 2020 14th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Shop Detroit: Black-Owned Business Walking Tour From the event description: On this walking tour, discover some of the most exciting businesses in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood, as we stop into just a few incredible black-owned businesses and boutiques the city has to offer. The tour group will hear from business owners as they share their stories of entrepreneurship and what it's like being a part of Detroit's thriving small business scene. Of course, there will be time to shop! When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Source Booksellers, 4240 Cass Ave., #105

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Thinkful Webinar | Intro to Data Science: Python Fundamentals From the event description: Are you curious about Data Science? If you have done a little research, then you know the importance of the programing language called Python. Join us for this hands-on workshop where we'll explore the most popular programming language for data scientists. We will be diving into what variables, data structures and functions are and how to use them to write basic code. When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Thinkful Webinar, Online

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets SING or SYNC From the event description: This event will offer a mix of karaoke and lipsyncing. You may not want to get up and sing, but you know every word to your favorite song and probably perform it better than the artist. That’s why we created SING or SYNC. We made it a themed event, and the theme for our first installment is Disney & Trap. When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.-Sunday, Feb. 23, 12 a.m.

Where: Phoenix Club House (Historical Fire House Engine 11), 2733 Gratiot

Admission: $10

