Hiring for sales representatives is on the rise in Detroit

Hiring for sales representatives in Detroit is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 120 new jobs over the past week and 462 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The position of sales representative also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 113 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in this industry.

One of the top employers seeking local sales representatives is Ideal Concepts. "A little history: Ideal Concepts, Inc. is a technology and a transactional insurance marketing company aimed at providing flawless solutions and remarkable service to every client," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Vanda Pharmaceuticals. According to one of its recent job openings, "Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients."

Vanda Pharmaceuticals also posted jobs for managers, and Symmetry Financial Group sought sales professionals and insurance agents.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.