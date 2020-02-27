4 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

Looking for something to do this week? From a panel discussion to a birthday celebration, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Industry on Blast: The Detroit Edition From the event description: Detroit's first live panel discussion is focused on bringing awareness to the music industry and the business behind it. It's designed for all creatives who are interested in working in the industry. When: Friday, Feb. 28, 5-8 p.m.

Where: ArtBlock, 1411 Holden St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Skate N' Dance: Pride Glow-Out From the event description: Skate N' Dance is back, and this time we want you to show your true colors at our special Pride Glow-Out edition on Friday. We're inviting you to wear your brightest glow gear and favorite LED lights as you cruise under the black lights of Detroit's Lexus Velodrome. Everyone is invited to strap on their skates and get physically active at this inclusive event celebrating Detroit LGBTQ+ pride. When: Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m.-Saturday, Feb. 29, 12 a.m.

Where: Lexus Velodrome, 601 Mack Ave.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Greektown Bounce From the event description: Your favorite Detroit nightlife destinations have partnered up to give you and your friends the ultimate Greektown experience. This ticket grants you entry to our eleven partner venues: Firebird Tavern, Buffalo Wild Wings, Baltimore Bar & Grill, Delmar, Old Shillelagh, The Greek, Exodos, Pappy's, Delux Bar & Lounge, Level Two and The Well. Ages 21 and over only. When: Friday, Feb. 28, 9 p.m.-Saturday, Feb. 29, 12 a.m.

Where: Venues around Detroit, 529 Monroe St.

Admission: $5-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Thinkful Webinar | Data Science: Tools of the Trade From the event description: What is Data Science? What does a Data Scientist actually do? Wondering if a Data Science Career might be a good fit for you? During this workshop, we'll cover the emergence of big data and some of the ways that data scientists unlock insights and predictions from it. We'll walk through the skills and tools you'll need to get started as a successful data scientist and discuss different real-world problems that you'll be able to conquer once you've mastered your new skill set. When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Thinkful Webinar, Online

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Birthday Celebration for Serena Sunset From the event description: Come join Serena for her birthday gathering with the homeless, as a celebration of life despite their circumstances. When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Operation Get Down Inc, 10100 Harper Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets