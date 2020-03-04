Crayola searching for Kid Chief Experience Officers

DETROIT – If your child has a colorful personality, he or she could become the next CEO at Crayola.

The Lehigh Valley-based company is searching for children to serve as Kid Chief Experience Officers for a day.

A child will be picked for each of its five United States locations, including Easton, Northampton County.

The winners get special Crayola gifts and spend a day giving feedback on Crayola’s attractions, activities and products.

Kids between ages 6 and 12 can apply through April 12.

For rules about how to enter, click here.