Industry spotlight: Health care establishments hiring big in Detroit

Detroit's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 310 new jobs over the past week and 1,240 new jobs in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care industry also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 197 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Ink Staffing, Amare Medical Staffing and Treva Corporation.

Jobs posted by Ink Staffing in the past month in Detroit included registered nurses and managers, while Amare Medical Staffing was hiring registered nurses and Treva Corporation sought registered nurses and respiratory therapists.

