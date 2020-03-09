SE Michigan Boys and Girls Club hires 3 to executive team

(The Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan)

DETROIT – The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan announced three new executive hires Monday.

Wendy Yates was named chief financial officer; Antonice Strickland as senior director, marketing and public relations; and Russell Harris Jr. as area director covering Auburn Hills, Romulus and Belleville.

“As we continue our bold vision of re-imagining the future for 15,000 youth across Southeastern Michigan, we must ensure we have the infrastructure and human capital needed for sustainable impact,” Shawn Wilson, president and CEO of BGCSM said in a statement.

Wilson said the three new members are great additions to “an already best in class group of innovative professionals.”

Russell Harris Jr. was named area director for The Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan on Monday. His focus is Auburn Hills, Romulus and Belleville. (The Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan)