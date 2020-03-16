Detroit industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strong

Detroit's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 250 new jobs over the past week and 892 new jobs in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech industry also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 226 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include Staffigo Technical Services, LLC, IPS Technology Services and VisionPro.

Jobs posted by Staffigo Technical Services, LLC in the past month in Detroit included software engineers, project managers and data analysts.

