Hiring for managers is on the rise in Detroit

Hiring for managers in Detroit is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 112 new jobs over the past week and 446 new jobs in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The position of manager also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 144 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that industry.

One of the top employers seeking local managers is Sanford Rose Associates - JFSPartners. "Sanford Rose Associates® - JFSPartners is a leading multi-practice specialty search firm in the placement of professional, technical and executive-level talent," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Ink Staffing and Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Jobs posted by Sanford Rose Associates - JFSPartners in the past month in the area also included supervisors, financial analysts and accountants, while Ink Staffing was hiring registered nurses and Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. sought recruiters, supervisors and warehouse workers.

