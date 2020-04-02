Mother of child with special needs reaches out to help others
WARREN, Mich. – Keith Bovenschen School serves 300 students, ranging in age from 3 to 26 -- all with some form of cognitive impairment.
A disruption to normal life is a particularly difficult challenge for them.
Melanie Pearson is a teacher at Bovenschen. She said the students are having a hard time understanding why they aren’t in school.
All students do better with a structure, routine and consistency and now they have this variation.
As a mother of a child with special needs, Pearson speaks from experience. She said the one thing children do understand is stress and fear in their parents -- even if it’s not expressed.
But Pearson said this time also presents an opportunity to have fun with their children -- which also helps lower stress for the parent too!
You can hear from Melanie Pearson and watch Steve Garagiola’s full story in the video posted above.
