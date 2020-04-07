Hiring for sales representatives is on the rise in Detroit

Hiring for sales representatives in Detroit is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 94 new jobs over the past week, and 460 in the last month which is more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local sales representative also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 120 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local sales representatives is MyFedRetirementWerks. "MyFederalRetirementWerks services the Federal market," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Happys Appliances. According to one of its recent job openings, "Happys is a fun and collegial atmosphere!"

Happys Appliances also posted jobs for technicians and accountants and National General Insurance sought sales agents.

