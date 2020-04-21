Detroit industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strong

Detroit's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 182 new jobs over the past week and 610 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 175 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include Staffigo Technical Services, LLC, VisionPro and 2Bridge Partners.

Jobs posted by Staffigo Technical Services, LLC in the past month in Detroit included software engineers, data analysts and project managers, while VisionPro was hiring technicians and systems engineers, and 2Bridge Partners sought software engineers, managers and data engineers.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.