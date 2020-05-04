Detroit industry spotlight: Transportation hiring going strong

Detroit's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 122 new jobs over the past week and 640 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The transportation sector also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 167 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in transportation include Shipt, Amazon and Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. According to a recent job opening posted by Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., "Universal Logistics Holdings is a full-service provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions."

Jobs posted by Shipt in the past month in Detroit included drivers, while Amazon was hiring warehouse workers, and Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. sought warehouse workers.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.