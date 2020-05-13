Legendary Detroit boxer ‘The Hitman’ teams up to feed frontline workers, first responders

DETROIT – Legendary boxer Thomas Hearns, known as The Motor City Cobra and The Hitman, has been working with his best friend to give back to his community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The International Boxing Hall of Famer and Mark Zarkin teamed up to feed workers on the front lines.

Zarkin’s 24-year-old son, Ari, has also been pitching in. Together, they’ve been cooking and delivering dinner six-nights a week to workers in Metro Detroit hospitals, the National Guard, and local police and fire departments.

They said it was an easy decision to make for those risking their lives to protect everyone and they hope others follow their example.

If you’d like to help Zarkin and his team feed the front lines, he can be contacted at 586-909-8919.