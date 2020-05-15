Detroit Public Schools offering digital learning for parents

In this day of online learning and home schooling, Detroit Public Schools Community District is working to make sure no child or parent is left behind through the district's Parent Academy.

From conference phone calls to online courses, Detroit Public Schools Community District is keeping the learning going virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district's family and community engagement team's Parent Academy offers courses for parents and students online.

"We did not want to lose the ability to continue to offer free courses to our parents across the district," said Sharlonda Buckman with the district’s Family and Community Engagement team.

Parent Academy is led by parents who are the experts helping other parents navigate through distance learning. A weekly calendar provides a variety of topics for parents like Intro to Coding, Quarantine Cuisine, Read & Chill Book Club, Meditation and much more on different days of the week with one big goal.

"How do we support each other during this closure period," said Buckman. "Parents are sharing and creating best practices about what that looks like in the home and we typically ask parents what are some of the areas that they want to go deeper on and topics they want to know more about."

The learning and classes continue through mid June. The goal is so that no child is left behind.

"And so having an outlet where parents can literally ask other parents how are you coping with this," said Buckman. "I think it's clear that we're all in this together."

The program and classes are 100% free. For a full list of the classes offered virtually, click here.