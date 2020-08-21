WATCH LIVE: Detroit Out Loud returns for virtual celebration of Detroit

DETROIT – The Quicken Loans Community Fund will be hosting the second annual Detroit Out Loud, a festival celebrating Detroit, its spirit and its communities.

WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are the proud media partners. The event will be held completely virtually, while also encouraging participants to engage in select outdoor family activities.

The festival will be hosted on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and is free to the public. You can watch the events live in the video player below:

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we are transitioning Detroit Out Loud to a digital platform with the goal of creating an amazing, uplifting, virtual fun day for Detroiters and their families,” said Jasmin DeForrest, Director of Community Sponsorships for the Quicken Loans Community Fund. “This free, two-day festival celebrates the essence elements of what makes Detroit unique. Detroit Out Loud is a chance for anyone, regardless of where they call home, to represent their love for Detroit Out Loud and show what the city means to them while practicing safe social distancing measures.”

Dwele, Charity, and Raye Williams will perform for the festival, as well as numerous other local and nationally acclaimed performers. A full schedule, including headlining performers and more than a dozen other planned activities, are announced at DetroitOutLoud.com.

To combat “virtual content fatigue,” the event will be a hybrid model, mixing online demos and workshops with suggested outdoor activities that encourage families to celebrate safely in their own homes and communities. In celebration of Detroit’s area code, 313 “GO Time Kits” containing family fun items will be mailed to 313 pre-registered virtual attendees, to assist them in their participation in the interactive programming.

“Detroit Out Loud is such a proud display of Detroit spirit,” said April Anderson, owner of Good Cakes and Bakes. “I am excited to showcase our great city and encourage families to participate in this great event.”

Live presentations include:

· Baking lesson with April Anderson of Good Cakes and Bakes, a Detroit-based bakery and former Rocket Mortgage Detroit Demo Day Winner

· Painting with Detroit-native visual artist Phil Simpson

· Gardening tips with Malik Yakini, Executive Director of the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network.

Organized outside activities include:

· Sidewalk chalk art

· Kite-flying

· Ballroom hustle dancing

The event closes with an opportunity for participants to enjoy a free evening at the Saturday Night Drive-In at The Ford Drive In Theatre in Dearborn, MI.

“COVID-19 has made life incredibly stressful for everyone,” said DeForrest. “We want to encourage Detroiters to appreciate and show love for their city while maintaining safe social distancing practices. We are Detroiters. We are in this together.”