Watch Live: Heroes for HOPE Virtual Awards Breakfast

DETROIT – Focus: HOPE’s annual Heroes for HOPE event recognizes community leaders dedicated to social justice through passionate commitment to work reflecting our mission of intelligent and practical action to overcome racism, poverty & injustice, while supporting the organization’s efforts to provide paths forward for many metro Detroiters.

This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Focus: HOPE has moved operations to a virtual setting. “As Focus: HOPE has adjusted operations to continue serving our community through the pandemic and social unrest, we have also found new ways to celebrate the generous support of our community, and all we have been able to accomplish together in 2020.”

This year, their two signature events – Heroes for HOPE and Eleanor’s March 4 HOPE – will be completely virtual, with the culminating celebrations taking place during the second weekend of October.

The celebration includes a conversation with Corporate Legacy Award Honoree Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company interviewed by WDIV-Local 4 Anchor, Devin Scillian

“It is our hope that, by bringing community members together through the Weekend of HOPE, we will be able to celebrate, reflect, and move forward together through action to support real, positive change in Southeast Michigan and beyond.”

Awardees include:

Father Cunningham & Eleanor Josaitis Award Dwane CaseyCoach, Detroit Pistons

Visionary Award United Way for Southeastern MichiganAccepted by Dr. Darienne Driver Hudson, CEO

Lloyd E. Reuss Corporate Leadership AwardJim TobinExecutive Vice President, Magna International

