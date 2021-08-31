FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2007 file photo, pigs race at Pork Chop Downs at the Michigan State Fair in Detroit. Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm canceled the fair, saying debt-ridden Michigan could no longer afford to subsidize it. Granholm's decision makes Michigan the only Midwestern state and one of few nationwide without a state fair. The Michigan State Fair had been a state tradition for 160 years. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT – Labor Day weekend signals the end of summer, and the Motor City is sending it off with a bang, with huge festivals both physically and virtually.

10 things to do Labor Day weekend in Metro Detroit

Saline Community Fair, Wednesday-Sunday: Community talent is the star of this year’s fair with competitions like Saline’s Got Talent and Dog of the Year. While you’re there, enjoy fair rides, agricultural exhibits, livestock and more. Open from 9am to 10:30pm each fair day. Check out the schedule of events here.

Michigan State Fair (Novi), Thursday-Monday: The state fair is back and better than ever after last year’s virtual version. The midway rides return, as well as the baking contests, beer gardens and monster trucks. Savor all your favorite fair foods and shop through dozens of local vendors. The fair is open from 10am to 10pm Friday through Sunday, with special hours on Thursday and Monday. Ticket info here.

Ad

Romeo Peach Festival, Thursday-Monday: A 90-year old Labor Day tradition! Feast in Romeo’s prized crop and watch as this year’s Peach Queen is crowned. “The Voice” finalist and Romeo-native Rachel Mac performs live and is the festival’s Grand Marshall. Schedule and more info here.

The Doobie Brothers (DTE Energy Theatre) Thursday, 7:30pm: With a career spanning over four decades, the Doobie Brothers bring their roots-inspired rock and roll to Detroit. Get tickets here.

Arts Beats & Eats (Royal Oak), Friday-Monday: Celebrate the end of summer with one of the largest community festivals in town featuring over 200 musical acts and dozens of unique cultural food booths that’s sure to whet any appetite. This year’s headliners include Bobby Brown, Stone Temple Pilots, Rise Against and Neon Trees. Admission is $5 before 3pm and $10 after, children 3 and under are free the entire weekend. Check out the schedule here.

Ad

Detroit Jazz Festival, Friday-Monday: This year’s iteration of the beloved festival is going virtual. Musical acts from around the world will be livestreamed online from various stages around Detroit. Check out this year’s artist-in-residence Dee Dee Bridgewater nightly, as well as Herbie Hancock, Gregory Porter and the Havana-Detroit Jazz project. Download the schedule here.

Blake’s Sunflower Festival (Blake’s Cider Mill), Saturday-Monday: Take a train ride to sunflower fields for the inaugural picturesque festival. Get lost in a maze of towering golden flowers, shop at the artisan market for hundreds of local items and enjoy live music at the beer garden. Parking is free and tickets are $7 each, children 10 and under enter free. Get tickets here.

Ad

Festival of the Honey Bee (Downtown Ypsilanti), Saturday 5pm-11pm: It’s a pollinator party to raise awareness of bees and how they help our ecosystem! From sweet treats to live performances and art, it’s the place to bee. Get details here.

Cars & Coffee (M1 Concourse), Saturday 8:30am-11am: Show off your ride at one of the largest showcases of collectible cars. From exotics to decked out classics, wake up and grab a cup of joe with motor enthusiasts from all over town. This event is open to all ages with free parking for spectators. More info here.

SW Fest (Senate Theater), Saturday 2pm-11:30pm: Creatives from all over Michigan come together for a full day of highlighting local Southwest Detroit music and art. Admission is free and will also feature a back-to-school backpack giveaway for students. Schedule info here.