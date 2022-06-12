74º

Groundbreaking event planned for Muskegon museum expansion

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for The Muskegon Museum of Art’s $11.2 million expansion project.

The event is scheduled Saturday, according to the museum in western Michigan. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2024 and will include galleries, classrooms, a rooftop terrace and a public plaza.

The expansion also will feature space for the works of women artists. Collectors Steven Alan Bennett and Elaine Melotti Schmidt have donated $1.5 million toward the expansion and more than 150 works of art created by women to the museum.

The Van Kampen Boyer Molinari Foundation and city of Muskegon also donated $1 million each to the expansion.

The museum opened in 1912 and has more than 5,000 pieces in its collection.

