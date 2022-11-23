🔒 10 things to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Thanksgiving is finally here and the city is filled with family traditions to celebrate all weekend long.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Thanksgiving Family Fun Fest (Majestic Theatre), Thursday 7 a.m.: Want to watch The Parade away from the crowds but in a fun and exciting environment? Enjoy a filling breakfast buffet that includes items like biscuits and gravy, French toast, paczkis and more while staying warm in the theater’s heated lobby. Tickets are $40 for adults and $18 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Center of Detroit. Get tickets here.

S3 Turkey Trot (Downtown Detroit), Thursday 7:30 a.m.: It’s the parade before The Parade. Celebrating it’s 40th run through the streets of downtown, thousands of runners will start off Thanksgiving with their blood pumping with either the 10K, 5K or mile run, many in costume. Last minute registration info here.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White (Woodward Avenue), Thursday 8:45 a.m.: One of the largest holiday parades in America walks down Detroit’s main street for the 96th year to fill the skies with larger-than-life balloons, colorful floats and hundreds of thousands of visitors. This year’s grand marshals are Jalen Rose and Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony. The holiday tradition is free to attend. Local 4 will be there every step of the way with coverage on Local 4 and Local 4+ starting at 6 a.m., and the parade beginning at 9 a.m. Visitor info here.

Lions vs. Buffalo Bills (Ford Field), Thursday 12:30 p.m.: Another holiday tradition is back and this time they’re taking on the Bills who just played at Ford Field last Sunday. Will the Lions keep their streak with their fourth win? Bebe Rexha and David Guetta are set to perform at halftime with their latest radio hit collab “I’m Good (Blue).” Get tickets here.

Holidays at Meadow Brook, opens Saturday: Two events to fill you with the holiday spirit in one place! By day, enjoy the indoor Holiday Walk inside the historic mansion that has been transformed with holiday decorations around every corner. At night, the outdoor estate illuminates into a glowing garden filled with illuminated light installations, music and seasonal treats. Each of the two events is self-guided and separately ticketed. More info and schedule here.

A Very Electric Christmas (Music Hall), Sunday 3 p.m.: Lightwire Theatre presents an electrifying way to experience the holidays. Go on a glow-in-the-dark adventure that takes you on a journey through the North Pole with toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias. Set to classic holiday music, A Very Electric Christmas is a fun adventure for the whole family that is as heartwarming as it is bright. Get tickets here.

Elf the Musical (Fox Theatre), through Sunday: Don’t be a cotton-headed ninny muggins. Buddy the Elf is back to sing his way into your hearts with the Broadway-style musical that takes you from New York City to the North Pole. Based on the 2003 movie starring Will Ferrell, the musical is sure to remind everyone “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is signing loud for all to hear.” Schedule and tickets here.

Hamilton (Fisher Theatre), through December 4th: Don’t you want to be in “The Room Where It Happens”? The Broadway megahit from Lin-Manuel Miranda is back for two more weeks of performances. The hip-hop musical takes on the story of Alexander Hamilton from his arrival in New York through his life as a Founding Father. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning show is still one of the hardest tickets to snag on Broadway, so don’t throw away your shot while it’s here! Schedule and tickets here.

UniverSoul Circus (across from The Aretha), through December 4th: This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. The show runs Thursdays to Sundays with multiple showtimes per day. Showtimes and tickets here.

The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle (Lighthouse ArtSpace), now open: From the creators of Immersive Van Gogh is a new experience that will bring the magic of the holidays all around you. Hear the classic music of Tchaikovsky, like “The March of the Toys” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” while dazzling projections put you right in the middle of the story of The Nutcracker. Tickets start at $30. Open on select dates through December. More information and reservations here.

