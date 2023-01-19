DETROIT – Take advantage of our mild weather this weekend with family-friendly winter events and festivals this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fire & Ice Festival (Downtown Rochester), Friday & Saturday: Bundle up the family for a fun wintery bash for all ages. Take part in an ice carving competition or scavenger hunt. Play games like corn hole or try your luck at axe throwing. It’s also your last chance to see Downtown Rochester’s Big, Bright Light Show. Don’t miss each night’s epic finale of fireworks. Admission is free. More info here.

Winter Around the World (Valade Park), Friday to Sunday: Celebrate cultures from around the world right at the international riverfront. Take a bite out of something new at the all-day international food truck rally. Watch performances by local cultural troupes like Motor City Irish Dance, The Tropical Wahines, Ballet Folklorico and Dhruv Gupta & the Tri-County Bollywood Association. On Sunday, celebrate Lunar New Year with a parade, lion and dragon dance, crafts and karate demonstrations. The festival is free to attend. More info and schedule here.

WWE Smackdown (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 7:45 p.m.: Are you ready to rumble? Friday Night Smackdown is back in Detroit with some of the biggest names in wrestling. Catch WWE champion Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman and Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Tickets start at $20. Get tickets here.

Warren Cold Rush (Warren City Square), Saturday 1 to 7 p.m.: Feel the chill right in the heart of Warren outside of City Hall. Watch as blocks of ice get transformed into stunning works of art. Enjoy free ice skating, free hot chocolate, s’mores, bonfires, food trucks and more. More info here.

North South West Party (Blake Farms), Saturday 3 to 11 p.m.: Want to know what it’s like to experience three different parties in one? Head on over to Armada for the first North South West party with three tents each themed to something unique. The north will have chili, hot cocoa and skating. You’ll find tropical drinks and hula hoops in the south. In the west, ride the mechanical bull or go line dancing. Tickets start at $15. More tickets and info here.

The Spinners (Andiamo Showroom), Saturday 8 p.m.: The legendary hometown group from Ferndale has been rocking the airwaves for decades. With hits like “Working My Way Back to You,” “Then Came You,” “The Rubberband Man” and so much more, the Michigan Rock and Roll Hall of Famers continue to entertain audiences all around the country. Here’s your chance to hear them live back at home in an intimate setting. Tickets start at $35. Get tickets here.

Great Train Show (Suburban Showplace Collection) Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: All abord! Enthusiasts from all around flock on over to Novi for the largest traveling model train show in the country. From expert modelers to children who just want to watch trains whirl by, the Great Train Show is fun for the whole family. Explore hundreds of tables of trains, models, toys and exhibits. Tickets start at $11 for adults and free for kids 11 and under. More info and tickets here.

Lunar New Year Concert with Xiao Dong Wei (Hawk Blackbox), Sunday 7 p.m.: Enjoy the sounds of the new year with the celebrated “Master of the Erhu.” Xiao Dong has been featured on NPR and was a guest soloist at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. After the show, stick around for the family-friendly Lunar New Year celebration. Tickets are $20 each. Get tickets here.

Detroit Boat Show (Huntington Place), through Sunday: It’s the final weekend to set sail with the boat of your dreams at one of Michigan’s largest boat shows. Find the latest models, as well as plenty of nautical goods. There will be giveaways, free classes, games, music and more. Admission is $14 per day for adults, and free for children, active military, police, and firefighters. More info and tickets here.

Sesame Street Live! (Fox Theatre), through January 29: Join Elmo and your favorite Sesame Street pals on a magical journey filled with dancing, music and illusions. Meet Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby as Elmo learns magic for the very first time and discovers that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself. This high energy and interactive show will have families dancing out of their seats. Tickets start at $20. Showtimes and tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.