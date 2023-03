Watch Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.

Oh no, not reading glasses!

Everyone will eventually need them. Or will they?

What if we told you there are eye drops that could cheat your aging eyes and maybe you could get rid of those reading glasses.

Dr. McGeorge explains what these eye drops are, how they work, and if they’re too good to be true.

Watch “Seeing Is Believing?” Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.