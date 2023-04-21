How a Detroiter Who Knew Little About Makeup Built a Multi-Million Dollar Beauty Empire

Watch Monday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.

Local 4′s Christy McDonald talks to Detroit native and beauty entrepreneur Melissa Butler.

Christy: “It feels like people know your story. You got turned down at Shark Tank and then you have built this. You’re like Michelle Obama is enjoying my makeup. Do you feel that your story is told the right way?”

Melissa: “The story has certainly evolved. People think that I’m the makeup person and I’m really like the self-esteem person.”

Christy: “Melissa and I sit down and we talk about leaning into fear. We also talk about finding that next inspiration, and when we shouldn’t say yes.”

Watch “A Conversation With Melissa Butler” Monday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.