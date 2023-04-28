Watch live: Auditions for Local 4′s next Go 4 It singer

Local 4′s classic “Go 4 It” campaign needs a new voice, and we’re looking for talented singers who think they’re the one!
Finalists will perform during our Ford Fireworks broadcast in June, and the winner will receive a $2,000 prize!
We’re holding live auditions from 3-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. You can watch live in the stream below:
Click here to read the official rules of the contest.
Here are the Go 4 It lyrics:
With every step you take, every promise you make, and keep,
Every barrier you leap, you know you’re on your way,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 It,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it,
What you got to show if you don’t try,
It’s closer than you think,
Take a look, you’re on the brink, it’s there
You can do it if you dare, there is no room for doubt,
Just let it out
Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it
What you got to show if you don’t try
(Choir breakdown)
Before you know the possibilities,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it
What you got to show if you don’t try
Why don’t you Go 4 it