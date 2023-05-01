Are you the next Go 4 It singer? Submit your video here!

Local 4′s classic “Go 4 It” campaign needs a new voice, and we’re looking for talented singers who think they’re the one!

If you have the pipes, show us! To enter the Go 4 It singer contest, upload a video of you introducing yourself and then singing “Go 4 It” (full lyrics below). Please keep the video length under two minutes.

Online auditions will be open from 12:01 a.m. May 1 to 11:59 p.m. May 10. Warm up that voice, fill out the required information, and send us your video!

All contestants MUST be available for the following dates:

Callback auditions : Wednesday, May 17

Rehearsal/performance : Daytime on Wednesday, June 21

Ford Fireworks special: Monday, June 26, and rain date Tuesday, June 27

Additional dates for rehearsals and promotion will be needed.

Contest rules

Contest is open to anyone age 18 or older.

Feel free to sing the Go 4 It song in your own style, using your own creativity.

We are looking for solo artists, not ensembles.

If you are selected as a semi-finalist, a producer from Local 4 will contact you by phone or email.

In-person callback auditions will be held on May 17th for selected semi-finalists.

Please submit only one video per singer.

Click here to read the full official rules.

Submit your video here

Go 4 It lyrics

With every step you take, every promise you make, and keep,

Every barrier you leap, you know you’re on your way,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 It,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it,

What you got to show if you don’t try,

It’s closer than you think,

Take a look, you’re on the brink, it’s there

You can do it if you dare, there is no room for doubt,

Just let it out

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it

What you got to show if you don’t try

(Choir breakdown)

Before you know the possibilities,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it

What you got to show if you don’t try

Why don’t you Go 4 it