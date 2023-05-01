44º

Are you the next Go 4 It singer? Submit your video here!

Audition for a chance to sing live at the Ford Fireworks

go 4 it (WDIV)

Local 4′s classic “Go 4 It” campaign needs a new voice, and we’re looking for talented singers who think they’re the one!

If you have the pipes, show us! To enter the Go 4 It singer contest, upload a video of you introducing yourself and then singing “Go 4 It” (full lyrics below). Please keep the video length under two minutes.

Online auditions will be open from 12:01 a.m. May 1 to 11:59 p.m. May 10. Warm up that voice, fill out the required information, and send us your video!

All contestants MUST be available for the following dates:

  • Callback auditions: Wednesday, May 17
  • Rehearsal/performance: Daytime on Wednesday, June 21
  • Ford Fireworks special: Monday, June 26, and rain date Tuesday, June 27

Additional dates for rehearsals and promotion will be needed.

Contest rules

  • Contest is open to anyone age 18 or older.
  • Feel free to sing the Go 4 It song in your own style, using your own creativity.
  • We are looking for solo artists, not ensembles.
  • If you are selected as a semi-finalist, a producer from Local 4 will contact you by phone or email.
  • In-person callback auditions will be held on May 17th for selected semi-finalists.
  • Please submit only one video per singer.

Click here to read the full official rules.

Submit your video here

Go 4 It lyrics

With every step you take, every promise you make, and keep,

Every barrier you leap, you know you’re on your way,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 It,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it,

What you got to show if you don’t try,

It’s closer than you think,

Take a look, you’re on the brink, it’s there

You can do it if you dare, there is no room for doubt,

Just let it out

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it

What you got to show if you don’t try

(Choir breakdown)

Before you know the possibilities,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it

What you got to show if you don’t try

Why don’t you Go 4 it

