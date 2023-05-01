Are you the next Go 4 It singer? Submit your video here!

Local 4′s classic “Go 4 It” campaign needs a new voice, and we’re looking for talented singers who think they’re the one!
If you have the pipes, show us! To enter the Go 4 It singer contest, upload a video of you introducing yourself and then singing “Go 4 It” (full lyrics below). Please keep the video length under two minutes.
Online auditions will be open from 12:01 a.m. May 1 to 11:59 p.m. May 10. Warm up that voice, fill out the required information, and send us your video!
All contestants MUST be available for the following dates:
- Callback auditions: Wednesday, May 17
- Rehearsal/performance: Daytime on Wednesday, June 21
- Ford Fireworks special: Monday, June 26, and rain date Tuesday, June 27
Additional dates for rehearsals and promotion will be needed.
Contest rules
- Contest is open to anyone age 18 or older.
- Feel free to sing the Go 4 It song in your own style, using your own creativity.
- We are looking for solo artists, not ensembles.
- If you are selected as a semi-finalist, a producer from Local 4 will contact you by phone or email.
- In-person callback auditions will be held on May 17th for selected semi-finalists.
- Please submit only one video per singer.
Click here to read the full official rules.
Submit your video here
Go 4 It lyrics
With every step you take, every promise you make, and keep,
Every barrier you leap, you know you’re on your way,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 It,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it,
What you got to show if you don’t try,
It’s closer than you think,
Take a look, you’re on the brink, it’s there
You can do it if you dare, there is no room for doubt,
Just let it out
Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it
What you got to show if you don’t try
(Choir breakdown)
Before you know the possibilities,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it
What you got to show if you don’t try
Why don’t you Go 4 it