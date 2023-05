We want to hear all about the greater Rochester area. What makes your community such a great place to live?

The Greater Rochester area is beautiful to live, work, and play in. It’s a vibrant community with many things to see and do, including several top-notch restaurants, beautiful parks, and museums.

The Greater Rochester area is a fantastic place to celebrate. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, there’s always something new to discover and enjoy here.

---> Click here to take our community survey