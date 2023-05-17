Watch live: Callback auditions for Local 4′s next Go 4 It singer

Go 4 It Callback Auditions graphic.

Local 4′s classic “Go 4 It” campaign needs a new voice, and we’re looking for talented singers who think they’re the one!

Finalists will perform during our Ford Fireworks broadcast in June, and the winner will receive a $2,000 prize!

We’re holding live callback auditions from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. You can watch live in the video player.

Click here to read the official rules of the contest.

Here are the Go 4 It lyrics :

With every step you take, every promise you make, and keep,

Every barrier you leap, you know you’re on your way,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 It,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it,

What you got to show if you don’t try,

It’s closer than you think,

Take a look, you’re on the brink, it’s there

You can do it if you dare, there is no room for doubt,

Just let it out

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it

What you got to show if you don’t try

(Choir breakdown)

Before you know the possibilities,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it

What you got to show if you don’t try

Why don’t you Go 4 it