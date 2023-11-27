27º
Get ready to ‘Go 4 It’

Positive stories, live events, community gatherings and other moments that bring us all together

DETROIT – It’s a special day for Local 4.

Earlier this year, we brought back our classic song, “Go 4 It,” and we’re taking the next big steps.

“Go 4 It” has been a tagline for so long, but it’s really a feeling that we’re putting into action with the launch of the “Go 4 It” commitment, an effort to tell the stories of the people doing amazing things in our community.

It’s something we can all do together to lift up the positive actions of everyday people all around us.

You can nominate someone who is Going 4 It in your community here. We’ll be featuring your nominees every month on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

