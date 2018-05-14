3rd annual Hiring Blitz; more than 90 employers looking to hire veterans

MICHIGAN - Michigan Works and Region 9 Veterans Community Action Team are coming together for the 3rd annual Hiring Blitz taking place Monday, May 15, 2018 through Friday, May 18, 2018.

There will be more than 90 employers in attendance looking to hire veterans for positions all across southeast Michigan. Some of those employers include: Kroger, Eastern Michigan Landscaping, Tribar Manufacturing and several others.

LOCATIONS AND DATES:

Livingston County - 05/14/18

1240 Packard Dr. Howell, MI

Lenawee County - 05/15/18

1040 S Winter St. Adrian, MI

Hillsdale County- 05/16/18

21 Care Dr. Hillsdale, MI

Washtenaw County - 05/17/18

304 Harriet St. Ypsilanti, MI

Jackson County - 05/18/18

209 E Washington St. Jackson, MI

The Hiring Blitz goes from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm each day.

