500 trees available to Detroit-area residents this Saturday

The Detroit Tree Recovery Campaign, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), will distribute 500 containerized trees this Saturday, May 5 for Detroit-area residents.

This is the second year for the program which seeks to help to replace trees lost to the Emerald Ash Borer and other storm events.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, a variety of trees will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis (one per person). The location for this year’s distribution will be Rouge Park at the city’s service yard near the intersection of Spinoza and Joy Rds.

"These trees are provided by our corporate sponsors FedEx, Google, TruGreen and the Arbor Day Foundation," said Kevin Sayers, Urban Forestry Program Manager with the DNR. "They will also compliment the City of Detroit’s '10,000 Up' tree planting initiative to help revitalize neighborhoods."

The trees are approximately five to seven feet tall and will be distributed in three-gallon containers. Homeowners will receive planting and care instructions from City of Detroit Forestry staff and volunteers from the Greening of Detroit, Friends of Rouge Park, Huron Pine’s AmeriCorps and corporate sponsors.

For questions on the DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry program, contact Kevin Sayers at 517-284-5898 or sayersk@michigan.gov, or online at www.mi.gov/ucf.

