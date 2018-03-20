9th Annual Marche du Nain Rouge parade in Detroit this weekend

It's that time of the year: we must drive the devil out of Detroit.

The 9th annual Marche du Nain Rouge parade is happening this Sunday, March 25 in Detroit's Midtown/Cass Corridor area.

Here's what you need to know:

The event is free. All you have to do is show up.

Noon: Gather at the corner of Canfield and Second, right next to Traffic Jam & Snug, for a celebration of Detroit with live entertainment.

1 p.m.: Parade down to the Masonic Temple. You are the parade, so come masked or fully costumed. Bring a marching band. Wear a costume. Build a human-powered float. Put on a mask, cover your body in glitter -- whatever it takes.

IMPORTANT STUFF

NO OPEN CARRY OF ALCOHOL. Be Smart! Also, be respectful of fellow parade attendees and our neighbors, residents and businesses in the area. And be cool to everyone, especially protesters. We welcome all views on the legend of the Nain Rouge.

AWARDS

Awards will be presented to Detroit neighborhood groups with the best costumes and human-powered floats!

Parking is available on the street, and for a special rate of $7.75 at nearby Wayne State University lots and structures (Lots 60 and 72 and Structure 8). LYFT: Use Code NAINROUGE for 25% off a ride to or from the event.

Check out local businesses helping you celebrate with special deals here.

Check out some video from last year's parade:

