ACCESS celebrates Medicaid's 53rd Birthday

DEARBORN, Mich. - ACCESS in Dearborn is hosting an event to mark the 53rd anniversary of Medicaid on July 30.

This gathering will include lunch (and birthday cake!) and a roundtable discussion featuring members of the ACCESS team, clients, coalition partners, local elected officials, and other stakeholders who will be sharing the impact that Medicaid has had on our communities and the importance of preserving and protecting Medicaid as a program that has and will continue to improve the lives of countless Michiganders.

Confirmed speakers: Congresswoman Debbie Dingell

WHO: ACCESS Community Health & Research Center

WHAT: Medicaid’s 53rd Birthday Celebration

WHERE: ACCESS Community Health & Research Center Building

6450 Maple St., Dearborn MI 48126

WHEN: Monday, July 30, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

WHY: Highlighting the significance and importance of Medicaid and the impact it has on our communities.